GOST partners with Viam on Specter Ai

GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies) has announced Viam as its newest partner for its Specter Ai security platform. Partnering with Viam allows GOST to add AI capabilities to existing and new video solutions onboard vessels. Viam’s platform supports AI and automation across a range of sectors and enables a more seamless security experience aboard GOST-protected vessels.

“GOST has carved out a very specific security, video, and geostationary tracking niche in the marine electronics industry over the last 20 years and it’s important to not deviate while also improving upon our strengths,” said Brian Kane, president and CEO of GOST. “This partnership with Viam allows us to use Specter Ai to tie in with many existing video and other peripherals on the boat’s network, be it our own cameras or most any other manufacturers to bring in facial recognition with permitted persons on board for a more seamless security experience of both vessel defense and normal activity aboard.”

The GOST Specter Ai platform leverages Viam’s technology to provide advanced facial recognition, object identification, GPS location tracking, CAN bus data monitoring, and remote viewing of both system data and live video feeds. These capabilities allow vessel owners to proactively detect threats, monitor critical onboard systems, and access real-time situational intelligence from anywhere in the world.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with GOST to help bridge the gap between their platform and the many systems on a vessel,” shared Eliot Horowitz, founder and CEO of Viam. “Viam was built to help companies use AI to bring better solutions to solve real challenges in the physical world, and the real-time connectivity we enable for GOST customers is a great example.”

Specter Ai is compatible with existing or new GOST XVRs, most IP cameras via ONVIF/RTSP stream, or analog encoders and is driven by the GOST Specter CIU (Central Intelligence Unit), which seamlessly integrates with existing hardware. Customers who bundle GOST Specter Ai security systems with select satellite data services will benefit from discounted service plans and the system may help reduce insurance premiums.