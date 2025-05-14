Goodhue Boat Company acquires marina in Maine

Goodhue Boat Company has acquired Naples Marina on Brandy Pond and will rebrand the marina as Goodhue Boat Company, Naples. The move extends Goodhue’s footprint to nine full-service dealerships and underscores the organization’s commitment to disciplined, service-centric expansion in key recreational markets.

“Our family of marina locations is made of premium waterfront properties, and our core values require us to offer premium products and services,” said Cody Gray, COO of Goodhue Boat Company. “This formula gives us the ability to deliver the concierge-level experiences the Goodhue brand is known for. Naples Marina follows that pattern perfectly, and we’re excited to join together as part of their team.”

Goodhue Boat Company is a family-owned marine retailer with operations spanning New Hampshire, Maine, Virginia, and California, representing over a dozen OEM partners. The addition of Naples grants the group access to Maine’s Sebago‐Long Lake corridor while bolstering total wet slips to nearly 300, winter storage capacity to about 1,000 boats, and increased service capacity.