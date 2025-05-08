Scout Boats partners with Florida dealer

Scout Boats recently added Ultimate Marine of Central Florida, LLC, to its roster of dealers. The dealership’s Orlando and New Smyrna Ultimate Marine locations will now carry the Scout lineup.

“We’re excited to join the Scout Boats family and to represent the prestigious Scout brand to our audience,” said Joe Labon, owner of Ultimate Marine of Central Florida. “We feel Scout is the perfect complement to our dealership because here at Ultimate Marine, we pride ourselves on delivering VIP experiences that offer a level of quality and service unmatched in the marine industry.”

“We’re pleased to be partnered with this outstanding dealership,” said Alan Lang, director of sales and marketing for Scout Boats. “These two dealership locations will help us penetrate further those important markets that will help our continued growth.”

Scout currently builds luxury sportfishing center console, dual console, luxury crossover and inshore/bay boat models ranging from 17 to 67 feet.