Scout Boats partners with Florida dealer

The StaffMay 8, 2025
Scout Boats
Photo courtesy of Scout Boats

Scout Boats recently added Ultimate Marine of Central Florida, LLC, to its roster of dealers. The dealership’s Orlando and New Smyrna Ultimate Marine locations will now carry the Scout lineup.

“We’re excited to join the Scout Boats family and to represent the prestigious Scout brand to our audience,” said Joe Labon, owner of Ultimate Marine of Central Florida. “We feel Scout is the perfect complement to our dealership because here at Ultimate Marine, we pride ourselves on delivering VIP experiences that offer a level of quality and service unmatched in the marine industry.”

“We’re pleased to be partnered with this outstanding dealership,” said Alan Lang, director of sales and marketing for Scout Boats. “These two dealership locations will help us penetrate further those important markets that will help our continued growth.”

Scout currently builds luxury sportfishing center console, dual console, luxury crossover and inshore/bay boat models ranging from 17 to 67 feet.

The StaffMay 8, 2025

Related Articles

MasterCraft logo

MasterCraft reports 2025 Q3 results

May 8, 2025
Susan Shidler, Department Manager, Advertising and Marketing, Suzki

Suzuki Marine fills new marketing position

May 8, 2025
TowBoatUS Staten Island

TowBoatUS adds port on Staten Island

May 8, 2025
MarineMax logo

Dockmate named title sponsor of MarineMax Getaways! events

May 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.