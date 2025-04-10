Sea Pro Boats enters pontoon market

The StaffApril 10, 2025
Xcursion pontoon boat
The Xcursion brand, established in 2011, offers a range of pontoon models from 21 to 26 feet.

Sea Pro Boats, a U.S. manufacturer of fiberglass bay boats and center console boats headquartered in Whitmire, South Carolina, has formed Liquid Assets, and the company will take over the manufacturing of Coach Pontoons and Xcursion Pontoons. Sea Pro Boats owners Jimmy Hancock and Preston Wrenn now own Liquid Assets.

The Xcursion brand, established in 2011, offers a range of pontoon models from 21 to 26 feet. The Coach Pontoon lineup was launched in 2015, offering boaters a choice of six floorplans ranging from 21 to 26 feet. Both brands are based in Chanute, Kansas. 

“The strong reputation of the Xcursion and Coach Pontoon brands is perfectly aligned with what we’ve established at Sea Pro Boats,” said Hancock. “We pride ourselves on offering boaters across the U.S. quality construction, innovative design, well-planned features and exceptional value. With these brands added to our portfolio, we’ll be able to deliver Sea Pro quality to a broad new audience of boaters nationwide while at the same time expanding our market reach and dealer network. We’re very excited about entering the pontoon market and what the future holds for our company.” 

Sea Pro Boats plans to integrate its expertise in fiberglass molding and in-house component manufacturing to elevate the design, features and functionality of the pontoon brands.  

The StaffApril 10, 2025

Related Articles

Top Dealers logo

Boating Industry opens 2025 Top Dealers applications

April 11, 2025
U.S. - Canada trade partnerships

Canada holds off on retaliatory tariffs for U.S. boats

April 10, 2025
Mack Boring logo

Mack Boring announces partnership with Mercury Marine

April 10, 2025
Yamaha Marine's Dean Burnett

Yamaha Marine promotes company veteran to vice president

April 10, 2025

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.