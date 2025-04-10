Sea Pro Boats enters pontoon market

Sea Pro Boats, a U.S. manufacturer of fiberglass bay boats and center console boats headquartered in Whitmire, South Carolina, has formed Liquid Assets, and the company will take over the manufacturing of Coach Pontoons and Xcursion Pontoons. Sea Pro Boats owners Jimmy Hancock and Preston Wrenn now own Liquid Assets.

The Xcursion brand, established in 2011, offers a range of pontoon models from 21 to 26 feet. The Coach Pontoon lineup was launched in 2015, offering boaters a choice of six floorplans ranging from 21 to 26 feet. Both brands are based in Chanute, Kansas.

“The strong reputation of the Xcursion and Coach Pontoon brands is perfectly aligned with what we’ve established at Sea Pro Boats,” said Hancock. “We pride ourselves on offering boaters across the U.S. quality construction, innovative design, well-planned features and exceptional value. With these brands added to our portfolio, we’ll be able to deliver Sea Pro quality to a broad new audience of boaters nationwide while at the same time expanding our market reach and dealer network. We’re very excited about entering the pontoon market and what the future holds for our company.”

Sea Pro Boats plans to integrate its expertise in fiberglass molding and in-house component manufacturing to elevate the design, features and functionality of the pontoon brands.