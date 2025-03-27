Priority One Financial Services has unveiled its Dealer Resource Center for managing retail financing. The platform equips dealerships with total visibility into customer financing. An enhanced, mobile-friendly interface also features detailed finance and insurance analytics, direct messaging with Priority One, views and totals for all storefront locations, and the ability to refer a customer in seconds.

“The new Dealer Resource Center gives dealers better insights into their business,” said Nicole Armstrong, VP of corporate initiatives. “They can quickly log in and see everything they need to know about retail financing and how Priority One enhances F&I income.”

The resource center is one of many tools that Priority One dealers can access for smarter financing. Priority One offers integrations with Rollick, Kenect and MOTOTV, as well as digital signatures and financing kiosks in the showroom.