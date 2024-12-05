Priority One announces Rollick partnership

Priority One Financial Services, a full-service finance company for marine, RV, trailer and equipment dealers, recently announced a partnership with Rollick, a customer engagement technology provider. The integration simplifies the customer’s path to purchase by connecting Rollick’s digital retailing technology with Priority One’s financing services.

When a dealer works with Rollick and Priority One, customers can shop on the dealer’s website using Rollick’s digital retailing tool and instantly get connected with Priority One to prequalify for financing.

“Rollick helps capture more leads; Priority One helps convert those leads to buyers. It’s a synergy that works well for dealers and ultimately will lead to more closings,” said Nicole Armstrong, Vice President of Corporate Initiatives at Priority One.

Priority One noted it also offers partner integrations with Kenect, MOTOTV and DealerRock DMS to bolster customer conversion.