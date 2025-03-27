Glen Raven names VP of Shade and Marine Business Unit

Glen Raven, parent company of Sunbrella, has promoted Andrew Bernard to vice president and general manager of the Shade and Marine Business Unit. In this role, Bernard will lead the business unit in delivering short-term results while shaping a strategic roadmap for long-term growth.

Bernard brings 17 years of experience at Glen Raven, holding positions of increasing responsibility across technical and commercial functions. Most recently, he served as senior director of planning and supply chain, where he played a key role in optimizing operations and improving customer lead times. His tenure at Glen Raven has included roles in quality engineering, research and development, manufacturing management, business development, and commercial operations.

Bernard holds a Master of Science in Textile Engineering and Statistics from North Carolina State University. His leadership experience spans multiple functional areas, including supply chain, customer service, and corporate planning, with a track record of driving operational efficiency and business growth.

Director of Sales Charlie Withers and Senior Product Manager Elizabeth Gulley will now report to Bernard, and he will report to Joesph Davis, president of Glen Raven Material Solutions Group.

“Andrew’s promotion is a testament to his strong leadership, deep industry knowledge and commitment to Glen Raven. Over the past 17 years, he has demonstrated an exceptional ability to connect strategy with execution across a wide range of roles,” said Davis. “I’m confident that under Andrew’s leadership, the Shade and Marine Business Unit will continue to thrive and grow. I look forward to continuing to work with him in this next chapter.”