TowBoatUS Ft. Lauderdale names president

The StaffMarch 24, 2025
TowBoatUS' Chloe Collins
TowBoatUS Ft. Lauderdale has appointed Chloe Collins as president. Photo courtesy of TowBoatUS

TowBoatU.S. Ft. Lauderdale has announced Chloe Collins as its new president. Collins joined the company in 2002 as a dispatcher and has played a pivotal role in shaping its operations over the past 22 years. Her leadership has been instrumental in implementing innovative systems, streamlining processes, and managing complex negotiations with global insurers. Her dedication, vision, and commitment to the company’s core values have earned her widespread respect within the industry. 

Larry Acheson, the company’s founder, will transition to the role of chairman, focusing on long-term strategy and growth.

“I remain fully committed to the company’s success and to ensuring the security and stability of our team,” said Acheson. “Under Chloe’s leadership, I am confident TowBoatUS Ft. Lauderdale will continue to thrive and set new standards of excellence in the marine towing and salvage industry.”   

