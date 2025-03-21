Garmin named 2025 IBBI Supplier of the Year

Garmin has been awarded the Supplier of the Year distinction by Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI). The marine industry’s largest purchasing cooperative, IBBI is comprised of a 15-owner network of leading boat brands that collectively build more than 25 percent of all boats sold in the U.S. Each year, IBBI recognizes one company that stands out among all its suppliers for providing outstanding service, support and dedication to its owner network.

IBBI presented the award to Garmin on March 11 at its annual Supplier Conference in Orlando, Florida. This is the fourth time Garmin has been named Supplier of the Year from IBBI.

“IBBI members continue to be impressed by Garmin’s commitment to operational excellence, unwavering focus on quality and relentless pursuit of innovation,” said Tom Broy, chief executive officer of IBBI. “This year, Garmin received the highest supplier score we’ve seen since the inception of this award – a near-perfect 99 percent – reaffirming them as a trusted and recognized manufacturer and worthy recipient of IBBI’s highest honor.”

For over a decade, IBBI members have benefitted from Garmin’s marine electronics portfolio which includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chart plotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, audio entertainment solutions, high-definition radar, autopilots, mapping, and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability and ease-of-use.

For the tenth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA).