Boat Fix to offer 24/7 support with new insurance partner

Boat Fix, a recreational boating telematics company that provides remote monitoring, GPS tracking, theft prevention/recovery and 24/7 live customer support, has partnered with Norvos Insurance to bring its services to policyholders across the U.S.

The partnership will benefit personal and commercial policyholders, increasing safe boating practices, while offering exceptional 24/7 support to both new and veteran boaters alike. Under the terms of the agreement, Norvos Insurance policyholders will now receive a complimentary Boat Fix vessel monitoring device and twelve months of industry-leading service via Boat Fix’s 24/7 Control Centers based in Connecticut and South Carolina. Policyholders will also have access to the free 24/7 Mechanical Helpline and Towing Dispatch, in addition to the award-winning Boat Fix smartphone app. Norvos will also provide boat rental operations, boat clubs, and charter boat policyholders with twelve months of complimentary Boat Fix Fleet Management services.

“Boat Fix is unique in providing the boating insurance industry with remote monitoring and tracking data that reduces claims,” said Alastair Crawford, founder of Boat Fix. “Our 24/7 support services to boat owners and operators brings an improved boating experience and real value to the Norvos policy. This is a winning partnership between Boat Fix, Norvos and its policy holders.”

With 24/7 all-encompassing support, every Boat Fix customer call is answered in seconds by a live person and with Boat Fix’s Mechanical Helpline, a courteous, trained professional mechanic is available on the phone almost instantly, ready to diagnose problems and assist. Boat Fix’s weather alerts, theft prevention, and alarm and battery monitoring, as well as tow dispatching, is now available to Norvos customers nationwide.