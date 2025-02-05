Ryan West, vice president and general manager of MarineMax Ft. Myers, is the recipient of the 2024 Bill McGill General Manager of the Year Award. This accolade, one of the highest honors within the MarineMax organization, recognizes West’s exemplary leadership, operational excellence and dedication to fostering a culture of success and customer satisfaction.

The company shares that West has been a cornerstone of MarineMax for over 20 years, demonstrating unparalleled commitment and expertise in sales leadership. As a sales coach, he has guided and developed numerous Chairman’s Circle team members, helping them achieve excellence and setting the bar high for the entire organization. At national boat shows, West’s sales leadership has been a paradigm of excellence, consistently elevating the MarineMax brand.

During his tenure as general manager in Ft. Myers, West has earned multiple Top Gun awards, underscoring his consistent ability to exceed operational and sales objectives. His leadership has been instrumental in fostering a team of high-performing professionals.

The Bill McGill General Manager of the Year Award, named after MarineMax founder and industry visionary Bill McGill, honors exceptional leadership, team collaboration and a passion for boating. It recognizes outstanding performance in inspiring teams, achieving goals, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and contributing to community and industry initiatives.

“Ryan’s leadership has not only driven success in Ft. Myers but has also had a profound impact on MarineMax as a whole,” said Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “He exemplifies the values championed by Bill McGill, and this award is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, his team and the boating community.”

West’s ability to lead with integrity, passion and vision has left an indelible mark on his team and the broader MarineMax organization. His recognition as the 2024 Bill McGill General Manager of the Year follows in the footsteps of previous winners David Dzurilla of MarineMax Norwalk and Brent Wiczek of MarineMax Nisswa.