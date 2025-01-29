Springfield Marine announces organization changes

Springfield Marine has promoted Danny Sweeney to vice president of sales and marketing. Sweeney was formerly the director of sales and marketing. With 15 years of dedicated service to Springfield Marine, he led the company’s growth initiatives that are responsible for Springfield Marine becoming a leading supplier of seating and seating hardware for the marine industry, as well as table hardware for both the marine and RV industries.

“Danny has been an integral part of our team for more than a decade, and his leadership is largely responsible for our leadership of our product categories,” said Michael Folkerts, president of Springfield Marine. “As we are majorly expanding our product offerings and the markets we serve, I am counting on Danny’s leadership, ability to build relationships and his broad experience to help deliver on our strategy. His promotion to vice president is a natural progression of his incredible contributions. He not only inspires our staff, but also pushes boundaries with innovative ideas that set Springfield Marine apart in the competitive markets we serve.”

Sweeney will continue to lead Springfield Marine’s sales and marketing efforts, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of marine innovation and customer satisfaction. Additionally, Springfield Marine welcomes Wes Melton to its team as director of accounting. Melton joins Springfield Marine with over 30 years of experience and will lead the finance and accounting teams. His experience will be key as the company continues its growth plans and international expansion.

Ray Holcomb has been promoted to quality assurance manager, replacing Mark Garcia, who has elected to retire. Holcomb has been with Springfield for the last year as quality assurance supervisor and has many years of experience in the quality control field. His primary focus will be the continued implementation of the ISO 9001:2015 quality program.