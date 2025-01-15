South Carolina’s WaterSports Central merges with Upstate Marine

WaterSports Central, with six locations in South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, has announced a merger of its WaterSports Central Upstate dealership with Upstate Marine, both based in Seneca, South Carolina.

Both dealerships are top-performing and have impressive CSI and prestigious industry/manufacturer recognitions. Together, they will offer enhanced boating brands, elevated sales and expanded service opportunities to the greater Upstate South Carolina boating community.

“We are pleased to combine forces with Upstate Marine with the goals to further raise the bar in delivering top marine sales and service for our Seneca-area customers, while strategically growing our footprint in the Upstate South Carolina market,” said Jeff Husby, president and CEO of WaterSports Central. “Boaters will benefit from an expanded array of premium boat brands, coupled with our collective focus and proven performance in delivering exceptional customer service.”

The newly organized WaterSports Central Upstate group now includes over 25 employees headed by former Upstate Marine owners and executives Adam Wood, now general sales manager, and Chad Hamilton, operations manager. The two retail locations are approximately a mile apart and both remain in active play, offering a combined 22,000 square feet of operational space. Short-term plans include repositioning the facilities to create dedicated sales and separate service headquarters to maximize capacity while enhancing overall efficiency and elevating the customer experience.

“We are excited by this opportunity to leverage our collective strengths in serving our joint and future customers,” Wood said. “This merger is a win-win for both dealerships and our team members, as well as for our customers and for the broader boating community at large. Our new organization fully expects to set a new standard in delivering the highest level of boating sales and service in the region.”

WaterSports Central Upstate now offers 10 new boat brands representing niche leaders Nautique, Centurion and Supreme; Chris-Craft, Monterey and Tidewater; and Balise, Viaggio, Harris and South Bay pontoons.