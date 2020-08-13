Jeff Husby named president, CEO of WaterSports Central

WaterSports Central LLC (WC), a boat dealership with six retail locations across Georgia and South Carolina announced and welcomed veteran marine retailer Jeff Husby as its partner, president and CEO. Preston Davis who has served as the organization’s senior executive since 2017, moves into an advisory and board member role.

Husby brings a wealth of industry leadership experience including nearly three decades at the retail level. For six straight years, he personally earned the No. 1 global award for top retail sales for Correct Craft. In 2008, he founded his own dealership – Regal Nautique of Orlando – and has propelled it into a world class organization currently ranked in the No. 4 position of the Boating Industry Top 100 in North America. Other major industry accolades under Husby’s leadership include eight-time Top 100 dealer ranking including designation in 2018 as the nation’s best-in-class service department; 2019 MRAA Top 10 Best Dealerships to Work For; 10 consecutive years as a Top 10 Nautique Dealer and winner of the 2019 Nautique President’s Award; Top 10 Worldwide Regal Dealer with previous No. 1 ranking for single-store sales; along with multiple top-scoring CSI award recognitions.

Husby remains at the helm of Regal Nautique of Orlando as owner and GM. However, this new dual role provides ample opportunity to maximize the strengths and shared resources between both companies in a continued and focused effort to elevate the customer experience.

“WaterSports Central is well respected in the markets it serves with a proven heritage of outstanding sales and customer service,” said Husby. “I am motivated to work with and lead this outstanding team into the next chapter and to further build and solidify our position in each market.”

Added former President and CEO Preston Davis, “Jeff Husby is the most capable and passionate leader I have met in the industry and is a proven leader who shares our organization’s values and passion. I take great comfort in knowing I leave WaterSports Central in better hands than my own, with a highly experienced and talented management team along with great employees, customers and the entire stakeholder network. The sky is the limit and our entire organization is excited about the future.”