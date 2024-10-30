Freedom Boat Club Named a ‘2024 Top Global Franchise’ by Entrepreneur Magazine

Freedom Boat Club has been recognized as one of the Top Global Franchises for 2024 by Entrepreneur Magazine. This ranking recognizes the leading brands expanding their footprint in international markets through franchising. Among the 200 companies highlighted, Freedom Boat Club placed in the top 50 percent, reflecting a year marked by significant international expansion in premier boating destinations.

“We are honored to be recognized for this prestigious accolade by Entrepreneur Magazine,” said Scott Ward, Vice President, Freedom Franchise Systems. “Our franchise partners play a critical role in our global success, and this award is a testament to their success as well as the outstanding opportunity that a franchise with Freedom Boat Club provides as we aim to reach new destinations across the world through our innovative subscription-based boating model to expand boating participation.”

The Top Global Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500 and is part of the brand’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. To compile this ranking, Entrepreneur took its Franchise 500 formula and adjusted it to give extra weight to international size and growth. Other areas evaluated by the formula include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Only companies seeking new franchisees outside the U.S. that had a minimum of five units open abroad as of July 2023 were considered.

This recognition comes after a year of significant international advancements for Freedom Boat Club, including recent expansions in Australia, Denmark, and the United Kingdom. Worldwide, Freedom Boat Club boasts over 40 locations outside North America and is dedicated to its strategic vision of expanding boater participation in active and desirable boating communities worldwide.

To view the full ranking of the 2024 Top Global Franchises, click here.