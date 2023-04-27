The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the five recipients of the 2023 Outstanding Technician Awards, as part of International Marine Service Technician Week. This is the second annual International Marine Service Technician Week and the Outstanding Technician Awards are dedicated to highlighting marine service professionals who excel in customer service, technical training, and industry involvement.

Austin Voigt – AMC Marine Sales & Services

Austin Voigt was nominated multiple times, by colleagues at AMC Marine Sales & Services and from outside his workplace. His path into the industry started at the Impact Institute Marine Service Technology where he won the SkillsUSA Indiana State Marine Service Technology Competition in 2017 and placed in the top 10 at the National Competition in Louisville, Kentucky. One nominator stated Voigt “takes great pride in his work and always strives to do better than he did the day before. He is always working to increase his knowledge about product, processes, tools and customer expectations.”

Ryan Emelander – Action Water Sports

Ryan Emelander was also nominated multiple times. His colleagues at Action Water Sports, based in Hudonsville, Michigan, said, “Ryan has the patience to work with the new techs not only by leading them, but by taking the time needed for them to understand the how and why behind the functions of each engine or electronic item on the boat. His leadership has made our service department shine with quality repairs that keep our customers on the water and keep coming back for our service. I would put Ryan's skills, knowledge, and personality up against any other mechanic or team in our industry.”

Scott Fowler – 3A Marine Service

Scott Fowler, with 3A Marine Service Inc. in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been in the industry for over 18 years, is a Yamaha master tech, has participated in several OMC courses, and is certified in ABYC Marine Systems. Scott was nominated by 3A’s owner Ed Lofgren who said he “takes great pride in his work and in doing the job right the first time around. He sets the bar in our shop for all the techs (eight) and is our lead technician.”

Kim Anderson – Safe Harbor Great Island

Kim Anderson made her way to the marine industry following a career in aviation where she worked as a flight mechanic on 777s from Alaska to Dubai. She joined Safe Harbor Great Island in Harpswell, Maine, and quickly earned ABYC Master Technician Certification. Her nomination stated, “She is a skilled technician with a can-do spirit and a contagious laugh. She is a capable and valued member of our team and deserving of ABYC recognition, particularly for her quick mastery of her new craft.”

Aaron Steel – Safe Harbor Pilots Point

Aaron Steel has many marine certifications and this past year he has stepped up to the position of head mechanical foreman of Safe Harbor Pilots Point in Westbrook, Connecticut, leading a team of six other mechanics. His colleague said, “We have gotten several reviews from customers stating how impressed they are with him and that he is a pleasure to have work on their boats. He is very knowledgeable of so many systems and trains new hires thoroughly. The marine industry is lucky to have someone like Aaron and we are grateful that he is on our team.”

The winners receive a $100 VISA gift card, free ABYC online learning courses, and a technician prize pack with various giveaways from both Yamaha and ABYC.