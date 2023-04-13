IYRS school earns ABYC MTAP accreditation

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) Foundation has designated Marine Systems at IYRS School of Technology and Trades a Marine Trades Accreditation Program (MTAP). Launched in 2022, the MTAP ensures training is aligned with industry needs, at both secondary and post-secondary schools.

To achieve MTAP designation, ABYC staff reviews the program application prior to approval by an Accreditation Commission populated by marine industry professionals with stakes in both education and workforce development. Once the application is approved, the ABYC Foundation sends an onsite team to the school to verify application information and to hold interviews with administration, faculty, and students.

“The onsite review team was impressed with the level of organization displayed by administration, but also with the attention the faculty members gave to their students,” said Sarah Devlin, ABYC accreditation director. “These students start with basic wiring and work their way up to complex systems by the end of the six-month program. We witnessed excellent training at the facility and feel confident the students who graduate from the IYRS program will be assets to the marine industry.”

"It is very exciting for the IYRS School of Technology and Trades Marine Systems Program to be approved by the American Boat & Yacht Council for their Marine Trades Accreditation Program,” said Jay Coogan, IYRS president. “IYRS is thrilled to strengthen our relationship with ABYC in supporting the work we collaboratively do to increase boating safety."