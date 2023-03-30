Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has been named by Newsweek to its 2023 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies. Brunswick ranked in the Top 20 companies within the Machines and Industrial Equipment category. The award recognizes companies across three main public pillars of trust – customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“We are thrilled that Brunswick has been included on Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Awards such as these highlight our progress living the values at the core of our business, and this particular award highlights the openness, trust and integrity we display in dealing with our employees, our customers, and our investors,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation.

The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies spanned 23 industries and were chosen based on a holistic assessment of trustworthiness. Those that made the list were identified in an independent survey based on a large sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on the three touchpoints of trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study.