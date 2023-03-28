KICKER Audio training goes international

KICKER Marine Audio took its Global Training Manager Aaron Malin and International Sales Manager David Glasgow on an extensive European tour to conduct product training sessions as part of KICKER’s ongoing commitment to sharing its top technology and expertise with clients, dealers and customers worldwide. This effort was especially timely as the company introduced its new premium KMXL coaxial horn-loaded speakers and its KM604W value line to the European markets.

Joining its European Distributor, Celsus UK’s European Sales Manager Mike Keenan, the team traveled first to Saint Herblain, France to meet with French distributor Kent Marine to review best marine audio practices. Teams joined in person and via video link to gain insights into new technologies and marine applications.

Camogli, Italy was the next stop to address the Italian Indemar distributor’s staff, agents and customers at its national meeting. Live technical training on amplifier set-up was followed by a video message from KICKER founder Steve Irby.

Third up was Bremen, Germany to visit the headquarters of Bukh-Bremen, the German distributor who recently launched the KICKER Marine Audio line at BOOT Dusseldorf, one of Europe’s largest boat shows.

The response from all the distributors was enthusiastic as they witnessed first-hand the exceptional product offerings and shared the one-on-one interaction with KICKER product specialists.

“Looking back on the marine training tour, all I can say is, ‘Wow!’” said Glasgow, “I was impressed by the friendliness of the people, their facilities and the knowledge of KICKER demonstrated. We look forward to helping them each grow their marine markets as they master more expertise on the brand,” he added.

Keenan echoed his positive experiences on the trip adding, “Working with a brand like KICKER is a great experience. The attendance in these sessions was amazing and I applaud our distributors for their enthusiasm and thank them for their hospitality.”