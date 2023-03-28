Freedom Boat Club continues European expansion

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club announced its newest Club in Marseille providing direct access to more than 35 miles of coastline, and home to the world’s top-ranked beaches, islands and diving locations. With an established presence in the region since 2019 this announcement marks Freedom’s fourth franchise location in France and its 37th international location outside of North America.

“Marseille is the second largest city in France and is known for its pristine waterways, which presents an excellent opportunity for Freedom to cultivate a passionate community of boaters in one of the world’s top boating destinations,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club EMEA. “This expansion also represents continued efforts to grow our European footprint and provide more boating destinations for all Freedom members.”

Located at Vieux-Port, the new Club will be led by franchise owner and operator Clément Coffin, who has spent his career in the commercial business before joining the marine industry in 2021 as a sailboat dealer, as well as owning and operating a motorboat rental business. The new location is planned to open in early Summer 2023 to kickoff France’s boating season.

“I’ve been fortunate to experience the joys of boating throughout my life, and in 2021 I made a life change to spend my time doing what I am most passionate about – being on the water, said Clément Coffin, Owner and General Manager, Freedom Boat Club of Marseille. “When the opportunity presented itself to lead Freedom’s new franchise in Marseille, I immediately knew this was an excellent opportunity to introduce more families to the joys of boating. Through Freedom’s best-in-class boat share model, I look forward to welcoming many new families on the water this season and sharing my passion for boating.”