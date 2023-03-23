NMMA participates in White House summit

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) participated in the White House Conservation in Action Summit held at the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. The Summit focused on the Biden-Harris Administration's actions and historic investments to advance conservation, restoration, and stewardship efforts and access to nature in communities nationwide. The day-long event included several panel discussions and featured keynote remarks from President Biden, who announced a series of new actions to conserve and restore America’s lands and waters earlier in the day.

NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer spoke on a panel titled “Increasing Access to Outdoor Recreation,” alongside industry leaders including representatives from Hispanic Access Foundation, REI, Corps Network, and the Bureau of Land Management. The panel drew attendance from across the outdoor recreation industry and made clear that as more Americans participate in the outdoors for physical and mental health, the industry must work together to increase access, improve outdoor infrastructure, and combat climate change through public lands and water conservation.

“Yesterday's panel discussion underscored why it’s foundational to make outdoor recreation activities, including boating and fishing, accessible for all. Ensuring responsible access to our cherished public lands and waters is essential to sustaining the nation’s growing outdoor recreation economy. Outdoor recreation brings together families, enhances the health of Americans and inspires millions to be better stewards of the great outdoors,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of the National Marine Manufacturers Association. “We’re grateful to the Biden administration for supporting and prioritizing our shared goal of increasing access to the outdoors. Today’s announcement, including over $20 million in boating infrastructure grants and new actions to conserve, restore, and expand access to our nation’s lands and waters will strengthen the recreational boating economy, the number one driver of the $862 billion outdoor recreation economy.”