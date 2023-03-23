NAMS celebrates 60th anniversary conference

The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS) has announced the success of its 60th Anniversary National Conference. The event was held February 26-28, at the Embassy Suites hotel in San Diego, California.

The two-day conference hosted over seventy marine surveyors and other industry professionals for two dozen sessions on education and professional development, covering topics from battery technology to ethics training. Yacht and commercial marine survey subjects were also covered by nationally recognized experts and professional marine surveyors, and cargo surveyors were exposed to two full days of education and discussion panels, chaired by William Duval, NAMS-CMS.

The conference’s keynote address on the Challenge of Hybrid Technologies was given by Kevin Ritz of the School of Wooden Boatbuilding, headquartered in Port Hadlock, Wash. Other expert-led sessions included several breakout forums covering current battery technology and hybrid electric propulsion systems in commercial passenger vessels, led by John Clauson of Kitsap Transit and Ed Shearer of the Shearer Group, as well as a lunch hour detailing the towing safety management system to all attendees, led by LTJG Daelyn Chaney, USCG.