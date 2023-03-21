Nautical Ventures named North American Seabob Dealer of the Year

In a small, private ceremony held in the Seabob department of Nautical Ventures flagship store in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Roger Moore was handed the Dealer of the Year award from Claus Gruner, CEO of Cayago Americas, Inc., parent company for Seabob.

In his presentation speech, Claus acknowledged the accomplishments of Nautical Ventures, having sold over 100 Seabobs in 2022. “In fact,” Claus explains, “We were the first fully electric water toy to ever be in Nautical Ventures showroom back in 2017. Nautical Ventures was a pioneer in bringing our Seabobs to the South Florida boating community.”

Nautical Ventures CEO reciprocated by saying, “Seabob has been a great marketing partner over the years, fully participating in boat shows, demo days, and other promotional events, helping to spread the word about Seabob and to raise its visibility. Our goal is now to become the No. 1 Seabob dealer in the world.”

An award presentation video can be viewed here.