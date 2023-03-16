Airmar appoints Gemeco brand manager

Airmar Technology Corporation has named Suzanne Hawley as the Brand Manager for the company’s wholly-owned distributor, Gemeco Marine Electronics Specialists, located in Lake City, S.C.

"Hawley is results-oriented and highly collaborative, which makes her a strong fit for our culture,” said Jennifer Matsis, VP of sales and marketing. “We are very happy to welcome Hawley to our team. Her integrated marketing experience and skill set will allow us to capitalize on the strength and momentum of Gemeco and the product lines they offer.”

Hawley is a 5-time Neptune Marine Marketing Award-winner and has been a contributing writer for marine trade associations such as the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) and International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA). “I am very much looking forward to using my previous experiences and ideas to help shape the Airmar/Gemeco brands further and to build upon their well-established marketing strategy,” Hawley said. “I look forward to helping take the company and my career to the next level alongside the impressive Airmar/Gemeco team.”

As Brand Manager for Gemeco, Hawley will be responsible for translating the company’s business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue. In addition, she will determine and administer the marketing budget, identify and track key metrics, and manage the overall brand and marketing activities for Gemeco. Prior to her 20 years as an independent marketing consultant, she spent 12 years with Raytheon Marine Company and Raymarine, most recently as the U.S. Communications Manager.