Tige Boats expands dealer network

Tige Boats, Inc. recently announced Young Harris Watersports and RV has joined their worldwide network of dealers. Young Harris offers sales and service in Lake Country, Georgia, serving Lake Oconee and Lake Sinclair.

"It's like shopping with the family. Whether coming in on a Sunday to show a boat or meeting a customer hours away to deliver the product, my staff is always available. Service is always a call or text away as well", stated owner Lance Markham.

"We pride ourselves on carrying industry-leading brands and are excited to welcome Tige and their long heritage of world-class surf boats," Markham added.