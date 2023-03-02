Yamaha Rightwaters sponsors Boone Lake Association

Yamaha has become an official outboard sponsor of Boone Lake Association (BLA) as the environmental group forms a new relationship with Yamaha Rightwaters. Formed in 1983 to oversee the water quality of Boone Lake, BLA is one of the oldest established environmental groups in the state of Tennessee. Yamaha Rightwaters will provide BLA with a Yamaha F175 outboard to power its clean-up boat.

BLA has a comprehensive year-round program to collect and dispose of trash and debris from Boone Lake. This program removes large logs and other objects that are a hazard to boaters. Each year, the association collects hundreds of tons of trash from the lake.

“The promotion of clean water is one of Yamaha Rightwaters’ major focus areas. It makes sense to support organizations who are dedicated to keeping their local waterway safe and clean, so the public can enjoy the outdoors,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Yamaha Rightwaters commends the volunteers of the Boone Lake Association for 40 years of dedicated service and keeping the lake safe and clean. We look forward to supporting their great work.”

“The Yamaha Rightwaters team understands the need for promoting clean waterways,” said Frank Hahne, CEO of Boone Lake Association. “We celebrate 40 years of service with a Yamaha-powered clean-up boat that gives us the unmatched reliability we need to ensure Boone Lake remains unspoiled for the generations to come.”