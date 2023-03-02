MarineMax promotes executive officer

MarineMax, Inc. has announced the promotion of Anthony E. Cassella, Jr. to Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

Cassella has served as Vice President of MarineMax since February 2016, and Chief Accounting Officer since October 2014 at which time he was appointed an Executive Officer of the Company.

Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax stated, “With today’s announcement, we recognize Anthony for his dedication and commitment to MarineMax and his instrumental role in helping to manage our financial affairs. He has developed an outstanding team that has supported our growth. Anthony recently celebrated his 25th anniversary as a team member of MarineMax, and we look forward to his continued success as a leader of our Company.”