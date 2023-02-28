NMMA to co-host 2023 California Boating Congress

The 2023 California Boating Congress, sponsored by the Marine Recreation Association and co-hosted by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), is scheduled for April 11 and 12, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Sacramento. The California Boating Caucus (CBS) brings together industry stakeholders and leaders from across the marine industry and boating community to help shape future boating policy, funding, and regulation.

This year’s event kicks off with an evening Welcome Reception on Tuesday, April 11 followed by a full day of advocacy and policy sessions, as well as meetings with legislators and regulators in the afternoon. The NMMA’s Rob Newsome, Senior Vice President, Operations, will present new data detailing the economic impact of the state’s recreational boating and fishing industry, including jobs and businesses supported by the industry.

Alongside the NMMA, this year’s event is being co-host by several other industry groups including California Marine Affairs and Navigation Conference, Boat U.S., Personal Watercraft Industry Association, California Delta Chambers & Visitors Bureau, Recreational Boaters of California, Sacramento Valley Marine Association, California Association of Harbor Masters & Port Captains, California Yacht Brokers Associations, and the Coastal Conservation Association of California.

All NMMA California members are encouraged to attend this event, and advocate as one voice on behalf of our growing industry. For more information on the 2023 California Boating Congress and to register visit the California Boating Congress website.