Marine Development Inc. names new president

Marine Development Inc. (MDI) announced recently that following the recent acquisition by Mick Webber, it has appointed Scott Mauldin as president. In his new role, Mauldin will be responsible for directing day-to-day operations of the company and to increase production and sales capacity, while maintaining the MDI benchmark of quality and reliability in the industry.



Mauldin began his maritime career in 1988 on Lewis Smith Lake in north-central Alabama. Initially assembling and installing residential boat docks and lifts for the local market, he soon began contract residential and commercial dock installations for Flotation Systems Incorporated throughout the southern United States. His next position was Operations Manager for AquaDocks Incorporated, in Brandon, Mississippi. There Mauldin was charged with the installation of private and commercial docks systems, as well as fixed and floating boat lifts in Mississippi and Louisiana. During this time, he developed a close working relationship with the team at HydroHoist Boat Lifts. In 1996, he was invited to join them, first serving as Sales Manager for the Tennessee and Kentucky region, then as Regional Sales Manager – Southeast, and ultimately as Director of Distribution Centers. In this capacity he managed the sales and logistical efforts of the company’s multiple facilities located strategically throughout the United States. The highlight of his career with HydroHoist Boat Lifts was in 2003, when he personally installed a boat lift in Kennebunkport, Maine for former President George H. W. Bush.



“I am so grateful for this opportunity to join a team of professionals that are reinvigorating a successful company with a sterling reputation,” said Mauldin. “I’ve developed a close working relationship with Mick Webber over decades of serving customers in this industry and am confident that with his recent purchase of the company and relying on my experience in operations, we are poised for a new chapter of success for the MDI brand.”



“I have worked with Scott for over 25 years and have a great deal of respect for him, both personally and professionally,” said Webber. “Together we are very familiar with growing a company and I am sure that our existing contacts, relationships and the industry as a whole will see this as an exciting opportunity. We both have a commitment to offering our clients exceptional attention and service that is second to none and I know we will continue those efforts with this new company.”