Early DBMIBS reports indicate successful 2023 show

Boating Industry is back from a week at the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show and early reports from show organizers and exhibitors point to a very successful show last week.

“The 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show delivered another exceptional President’s Day weekend for our South Florida boating and yachting community! We were thrilled to welcome attendees to Miami Beach and Downtown Miami throughout the show’s five-day run," said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. "We are extremely proud to have showcased over a thousand world-class exhibitors, one of which being the largest superyacht to ever be displayed at a boat show in North America – the 378-foot Lürssen Ahpo. The event also featured the latest in boating, marine products, and emerging trends that offer a variation of technologies providing a comprehensive approach to sustainable boating."

The advancement, innovation, and availability of sustainable marine fuels was the focus of an industry event during last week's show.



The recreational boating industry has taken significant strides to reduce CO2 emissions and continues to pursue innovative solutions, including supporting research and introduction of sustainable marine fuels into the marketplace. Since 2000, emissions from marine engines have decreased more than 90% and fuel efficiency has increased more than 40%. Recreational boating emissions account for just 0.7% of U.S. transportation greenhouse gas emissions, compared to cars (58%), commercial trucks and buses (25%) and air (10%).



“With a focus on sustainability, marine fuel advancements in reducing emissions are one of several ways the marine industry is working to lower CO2 emissions,” said Jeff Wasil, Director of Environment, Health & Safety Compliance at the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). “There is no one-size-fits-all approach, so we are focused on providing boaters with access to a variety of technologies and products that make it easy and affordable for them to do their part to minimize CO2 emissions, including fueling your boat with sustainable marine fuel.”



The three drop-in fuels demonstrated during the Miami event were:

PurFuels® Ethanol-Free Reformulated Gasoline using Isobutanol (GEVO) and TXCeed corrosion inhibitor: A gasoline/isobutanol blend that reduces CO2 emissions by up to 30% relative to conventional fossil-based gasoline.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel™: Reduces CO2 emissions by up to 75% relative to conventional fossil-based diesel fuel.

EcoGen™ Ethanol-free Gasoline with Renewable Content by VP Racing: A partially renewable gasoline that reduces CO2 emissions by up to 30% more than E10 gasoline and does not contain ethanol.

From new fuel sources to new boats and a variety of new technologies, innovation was on display in full force during this year's Discover Boat Miami International Boat Show. Boating Industry Insider host David Gee put together a video to offer a glimpse into just a fraction of what was on display at this year's show:

"We are grateful to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the International Yacht Brokers Association, and all our local partners throughout the City of Miami Beach, the City of Miami, and Miami-Dade County who worked with our team to deliver a seamless and enjoyable experience for attendees, exhibitors, and the industry at large," Doole said. "We look forward to returning next year, February 14 – February 18, 2024, for another unforgettable week of boating and yachting fun.”

Boating Industry will provide more updates from this year's Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show in the coming days and weeks as we recap one of the busiest boat shows of the year.