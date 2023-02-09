Scout hires new sales coordinator

Scout Boats, Inc. has hired Branson Burdette as Internal Sales Coordinator effective immediately. Burdette comes to Scout with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Citadel.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Branson to the Scout team,” said Scout President Dave Wallace. “We know he will be a tremendous asset to our team and his hard work and dedication will help the Scout brand continue to grow and excel.”

Scout builds sportfishing center console, dual console, crossover, and inshore/bay boat models ranging from 17’ to 53’.