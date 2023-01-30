AMI kicks off annual conference

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) officially kicked off its annual Conference and Expo January 30, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

On Jan. 30, AMI hosted three comprehensive pre-conference educational events as well as a marina and boatyard study tour on Monday, January 30, prior to the Opening Reception in the exhibit hall. The three educational sessions include a workshop on leadership, teambuilding and coaching; a seminar on the fundamentals of running a successful marina; and the Docks and Marinas Course, conducted in partnership with the University of Wisconsin.

This partnership brought back— after a five-year hiatus—the nationally acclaimed course that had been delivered by the University of Wisconsin for 43 years.

The conference continues through Feb. 1, featuring a variety of keynote addresses, educational sessions, networking opportunities and more.

For more information about the AMI or its annual conference and expo, visit www.marinaassociation.org/.