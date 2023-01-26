MarineMax reports 2023 Q1 fiscal results

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) has announced results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue increased 7% to $507.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $472.7 million in the comparable period last year. The growth was primarily driven by contributions from strategic acquisitions, including IGY Marinas which closed in October 2022. As a result of the current macroeconomic environment and ongoing supply chain challenges, same-store sales declined a modest 1% for the quarter, compared with an increase of 9% in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $19.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared with net income of $35.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $27.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $53.2 million, compared with $55.3 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA1, excluding the adjustment for currency changes, was $55.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “Our team executed exceptionally well in the first quarter, despite the sustained supply chain constraints and economic uncertainty. We delivered strong top-line growth, record December quarter gross margin, strong positive cash flows and Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the strength of our premium brands and the addition of IGY Marinas to our portfolio. In addition to the IGY acquisition, we also expanded with Midcoast Marine Enterprises, while also growing on the technology front, through the formation of a new business, New Wave Innovations. New Wave recently completed the acquisition of Boatzon, the industry’s only 100% online boat and marine digital retail platform.”

Mr. McGill concluded, “Although we are updating our 2023 guidance as a result of current economic uncertainty, we have strong momentum as we move into the remainder of the year. We are backed by one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, which provides us increased flexibility to remain agile and take advantage of opportunities as they arise. We remain confident that our organic growth opportunities, coupled with attractive strategic acquisitions, position us well for 2023 and beyond. We continue to execute on our strategic growth plan to drive sustainable value for MarineMax stakeholders through a diversified business model built on premium brands, global marinas, world-class services, and innovative technology.”