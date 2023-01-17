Yamaha donates life jackets to Sea Tow Foundation program

The Sea Tow Foundation, facilitated the generous donation of nearly 800 brand new adult-sized life jackets from Yamaha Motor Corporation to Life Jacket Loaner Stations in California, Georgia and Wisconsin. The Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program, with over 1,000 stands across the US, allows boaters to borrow and return life jackets for a safe day on the water.

“We are so grateful for Yamaha’s incredibly generous donation of life jackets,” says Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “The impact 800 life jackets will have on our loaner stands is massive, ultimately meaning more people can make safe, fun and lasting memories on the water for years to come.”

Yamaha’s donated jackets are being distributed this week and will be put into immediate use during the upcoming boating season. In California, roughly 225 jackets will be used in four loaner stations hosted by Sea Tow Newport Beach, Sea Tow LA, the City of Oceanside Harbor Division and the LifeSail Organization, all in busy areas with a variety of boaters including stand-up paddleboards, sailboats and powerboats.

Additionally, 320 life jackets from Kennesaw, Ga., are headed to Sea Tow franchises in Lake Sinclair, Lake Allatoona, Lake Oconee and Clarks Hill Lake to be used at 12 loaner stations, and to local state parks through a partnership with Georgia’s DNR Law Enforcement Division. They will also go to the US Army Corps of Engineers in Lake Allatoona who manage 22 loaner stations in the region.

Nearly 250 life jackets from Pleasant Prairie, Wis., will go to the Milwaukee Sail & Power Squadron who manage two loaner stands as well as to other Sail & Power Squadrons in the region and they also plan to use these life jackets at upcoming boat shows.

“Yamaha is deeply committed to making boating welcoming and inclusive for everyone, and having access to a life jacket every time you go boating is essential,” says Leslie Zlotnick, Marketing Division Manager, Yamaha WaterCraft Group. “Partnering with the Sea Tow Foundation to distribute these life jackets to loaner stands where they can have an immediate impact was a no-brainer. Boating safety and the success of our industry go hand-in-hand, and the Sea Tow Foundation has been instrumental in boating safety education from its Life Jacket Loaner Program to the Sober Skipper Campaign and more.”

Learn more about all of the Sea Tow Foundation’s programs and boating safety efforts on their website at www.boatingsafety.com.