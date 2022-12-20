Correct Craft acquires Pacer Marine Engineering

Correct Craft recently announced the acquisition of Pacer Marine Engineering (PME). PME’s assets will be acquired and owned by Correct Craft’s StarFlite Technology Group and operated as Mach Connections, LLC, effective immediately.



For over 40 years, the Swiatkowski family has built PME into an industry leader in the marine space, offering their customers solutions and long-lasting products. PME’s engineering team has worked diligently to master processes and techniques to produce the highest quality parts from OEM panel production, hydro graphics, wire harness manufacturing, and battery cable assemblies.



Correct Craft acquired PME, from Pacer Group, which will remain under the ownership of the Swiatkowski family and continue manufacturing electrical primary wire, boat cable, and battery cable along with electrical components distribution.



Mach Connections production will continue in their 62,500-square-foot manufacturing and assembly facilities in Bowling Green, Florida. Correct Craft does not plan to make changes in the Mach Connections team.



“I am proud of the company and brand that our family has built,” stated John Swiatkowski, owner of Pacer Group. He continued, “This acquisition will provide significant opportunities for Pacer Marine Engineering’s customers. I am looking forward to watching the advancements Correct Craft continues to bring into the Marine Industry.”



President of Correct Craft’s StarFlite Technology Group, Shane Stanfill, stated, “We are immensely pleased to have Pacer Marine Engineering, now Mach Connections, join the StarFlite Technology group. The Swiatkowski family has built an outstanding operation with a highly skilled team to meet the needs of the marine industry. We look forward to building on this great foundation and will continue to provide outstanding products and services to each customer. We are truly honored and excited for PME’s team to be part of our future.”



CEO of Correct Craft, Bill Yeargin, said, “We are thrilled to have Pacer Marine Engineering, now Mach Connections, become part of the Correct Craft family. Our team will continue to build on the foundation of great products and services Pacer Marine Engineering customers already receive.” Yeargin added, “It is exciting to see Correct Craft grow and continue to make life better for so many people. The future is bright.”