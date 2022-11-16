Mercury announces v10 outboard

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has introduced the industry’s first V10 outboard with the launch of its 5.7L 350 and 400hp Verado outboard engines.

The Verado’s are compatible with the latest Mercury SmartCraft technologies and will be offered with an optional dual-mode 48V/12V alternator to pair with Navico Group’s Fathom e-power system.

“The all-new Mercury V10 Verado outboards are exactly what boaters have been asking for in a 350 and 400hp platform,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “They are powerful, smooth and quiet. They have many of the same fuel efficiency-enhancing features that are synonymous with our high-horsepower lineup. They also deliver the same kind of premium boating experience that has made Verado outboards legendary. The V10 Verado outboards solidify Mercury’s leadership position in the high-horsepower outboard market."

“We challenged our engineers to improve acceleration and overall performance with the new V10 Verado outboards, while also making them quieter and lighter than competitors’ outboards in this horsepower range,” said Tim Reid, Mercury Marine vice president of product development and engineering. “Once again they exceeded expectations while also incorporating technologies that make boat operation and maintenance intuitively simple.”