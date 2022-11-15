Blackfin celebrates 50 years

Blackfin Boats is proud to announce the celebration of their 50th anniversary. For 50 legendary years Blackfin Boats has had the honor of providing the means for customers to create and experience lifelong memories and unforgettable journeys throughout the waterways around the world, and we look forward continuing this tradition.

In commemoration of this momentous occasion, Blackfin Boats hosted a company-wide employee celebration. The event was held at the Corporate Office of Blackfin Boats on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, beginning at 11:00 A.M. Employees were treated to a special catered lunch provided by Hills Barbeque, which was served to them by Robert Pita, President of Blackfin Boats, as well as the Executive and Regionals Sales staff of Blackfin Boats. According to Charles Marshall, Co-Chairman of Blackfin Boats,

“We are incredibly proud of Blackfin’s success, and we wanted to take the opportunity to express our gratitude to our employees and thank them personally for their hard work and dedication to perfection. We owe our success to the outstanding commitment to quality and design provided by not only our research and design team, but also by our partners and skilled team members, and it is with a special thanks to each of them that Blackfin Boats has not only been able to maintain its legendary reputation throughout the years but proceed it.”