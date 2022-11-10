Lund celebrates 75th anniversary

Lund Boats is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. The celebration kicked off at Lund’s annual Dealer Meeting on Aug. 3 and will continue throughout the next calendar year, highlighting the history of Lund’s lineup and products while looking ahead to the next wave of product development.

“We are grateful to our generations of loyal customers and colleagues whose passion has inspired us for 75 years,” said Lenn Scholz, President, Lund Boats. “We are committed to continuously investing in innovative technologies and our workforce to deliver the best fishing boats in the industry. I look forward to continued growth over the next 75 years and celebrating throughout the next year with everyone who has made our success possible.”

One of the highlights of the anniversary is the redesign of the Lund Pro-V, a flagship model first launched in 1988. To mark the occasion, Lund will be placing a 75th Anniversary badge next to the model designators on all model year 2023 boats. Celebratory events will run throughout the year, concluding with the Lund Mania fishing tournament at Ottertail Lake and community celebration in New York Mills on July 7, 2023.

“In 1948, G. Howard Lund built his first aluminum duck boat. With a superior design and unparalleled engineering, the prototype intrigued a salesman from Inland Marine Corporation who asked if Howard could build 50 more. This initial order of aluminum boats put Lund on the map for generations to come and it is our storied history that will help us pave the way for what will be an incredible 2023 and beyond,” said Scholz.