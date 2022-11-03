World Cat adds new locations and celebrates 25 years

World Cat has announced the addition of nine new dealers. The new dealerships and locations are:

Island Yacht Management & Sales Lindenhurst, NY

Norfolk Marine Norfolk, VA

Stone Harbor Marine Stone Harbor, NJ

Skipperbud’s Belle Maer Harbor Harrison Township, MI

Skipperbud’s Grand Haven Grand Haven, MI

Skipperbud’s Sturgeon Bay Sturgeon Bay, WI

Texas Marine (Beaumont) Beaumont, TX

Texas Marine (Clearlake) Seabrook, TX

Texas Marine (Conroe) Conroe, TX

“World Cat is thrilled to welcome these new dealers to represent the World Cat brand and our power catamaran lineup,” said World Cat VP of sales and marketing Chad Armstrong. “These are key industry leaders, and each has had many years of success delivering best-in-class sales and service experiences in their markets. We are very proud to have them representing World Cat.”

World Cat is also celebrating its 25th anniversary with its 2023 model year. Each catamaran in the 2023 model year will feature the custom 25th anniversary edition emblem.

“We are immensely proud of all that World Cat has done over its 25-year history,” said Andrew Brown, president of World Cat Boats. “With a lot of hard work and dedication, we have become one of the top selling power catamaran manufactures on the market. It could not have happened without the incredible employees we have had over the years, our dedicated network of dealers, and of course, our loyal customers. We will continue to stay committed to building the best of the best and bringing you A Better Way To Boat for another 25 years.”