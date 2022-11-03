History Fort Lauderdale erects historical marker celebrating the marine industry

History Fort Lauderdale, together with the City of Fort Lauderdale, MIASF (Marine Industries Association of South Florida), Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center and the Denison Family, will celebrate the achievements of the modern marine industry during the installation of a Florida Historical Marker on Saturday, November 12, at 11 am. City of Fort Lauderdale. Mayor Dean Trantalis will lead the installation to take place at the east entrance to Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center located at 2020 SW 20th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The Sea Cadets and U.S. Navy will present colors and light bites and beverages will be served.

“We are honored, alongside our hardworking marine industry peers, as our families’ collective efforts to build and maintain Fort Lauderdale as an epicenter of the yachting industry are permanently recognized with a Florida Historical Marker – at the very location of the former Broward Marine and our Denison family homesite,” said Ken Denison, senior broker, super yacht division of Denison Yachting and the youngest son of Frank and Gertrude Denison, founders of industry forerunners Broward Marine. “In the 100 years of Broward County’s history, there are only a handful of these sites and none, until now, have paid homage to the pioneers of the yachting industry.”

“Historically, this is a significant milestone and ultimate recognition for the City of Fort Lauderdale, the Denison family, and the thousands of residents and transplants who industriously built a lasting marine industry legacy,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “We are thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion and to spotlight and share the stories of our founding families who contributed to the growth of our diverse and vibrant home.”

Added Denison, “The importance of this marker is not because of the family who lived at its installation location, but rather the fact that so many lives were impacted and careers started at this very spot. It is also a quiet reminder to the legacy that has been left to all of us in the yachting industry, in whatever role we may play within it and to acknowledge those who had the courage to follow their dreams.”