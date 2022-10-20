MarineMax announces new brokerage program

MarineMax introduced an all-new Platinum Brokerage program to recognize the most pristine vessels in the resale market and fill the boating and yachting dreams of boaters nationwide.



“Throughout the years our customers have driven our growth into different markets, and this is something they’ve been asking for," MarineMax chief revenue officer Chuck Cashman said. "The Platinum Brokerage program is similar to the pre-owned programs you see at car dealerships, but with a MarineMax twist. Unlike the car industry, boaters will oftentimes move up or down in size based on their needs, owning several boats in the course of a few years. This program helps sellers trade in and helps buyers buy with confidence, knowing the boat has been properly taken care of by certified professionals.”



MarineMax’s Platinum Brokerage plan recognizes the highest top-quality pre-owned boats and yachts available in the brokerage market. This gives customers confidence knowing they are shopping the most superior selection of premium brands and models. In addition, customers have the benefit of working with one of MarineMax’s yacht brokers throughout the discovery, purchasing or selling process.



Whether buying or selling, boats and yachts must meet the following criteria to qualify for the Platinum Brokerage badge. First, the original purchase of the vessel must have been through one of the over 70 MarineMax stores across the country. If sold previously since purchase, it has been through MarineMax. The boat or yacht is represented by a MarineMax sales consultant who is factory trained in the brand (ie. Sea Ray, Galeon, Boston Whaler, etc.) The boat or yacht must have been maintained and is in excellent condition. And finally, the vessel must be less than five years old if under 60 feet, and under ten years of age if over 60 feet.



“We’re so confident in our customers, our team, and our business model, and we want to keep everyone in the family," Cashman said. "The entire idea is to provide everything a customer could possibly need in a brokerage house coupled with our industry expertise. They asked, and we listened.”