Discover Boating to launch Boat Finder app for 2023 shows

As NMMA’s full lineup of consumer boat and sport shows launch in January under Discover Boating, each will feature the brand’s identity, extending digitally to provide a more connected experience for attendees and exhibitors with the launch of the Discover Boating Boat Finder. This enhanced, added-value tool – for both consumers and the industry – empowers customers to begin the boat-shopping process weeks ahead of the show they plan to attend.



Powered by the NMMA and MRAA, 2023 Discover Boating boat and sport shows kick off in January in 11 major markets across the country, including Miami, New York and Chicago.



Key highlights of Boat Finder:

With modern search functionality, users can efficiently isolate brands and models that match their very specific needs, getting them to their desired product faster;

take a deep dive into specific boat models with detailed descriptions, videos, specs, and features;

connect directly to the boat brand website; and

know exactly where to locate their selected boat at the show and connect directly with the dealer before they arrive.