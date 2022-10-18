IBEX to host online Industry Breakfast, Innovation Awards Experience

IBEX says the show will go on despite COVID-19

The annual Industry Breakfast typically kicks off the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) but due to IBEX's cancellation this year due to Hurricane Ian, the Industry Breakfast program has been transitioned to an online event. This all-industry online event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The agenda includes:

Opening Welcome by Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director

State of the Industry Address by Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President

Innovation Awards Presentation by Zuzana Prochazka, Judging Chair, Boating Writers International

Interested participants can register at: www.ibexshow.com/ibex365/education/ibex-session/ibex-industry-breakfast-innovation-awards-presentation/.