NMMA meets with marine stakeholders at NASBLA Conference

NMMA attended the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) Annual Conference, the group’s yearly learning conference, business meeting, and workshop for those in the boating industry, in Manchester, New Hampshire from from September 27 – 30, 2022.

The conference hosted more than 200 attendees from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, including Boating Law Administrators (BLAs), agency officials, and marine industry stakeholders. NMMA sponsored a networking event on the first night of the conference where the team had the opportunity to connect with over 30 BLAs and discuss various issues impacting the recreational boating industry, including boating access, boater education and safety, and the recreational impact of the industry across the U.S.

NMMA said it looks forward continuing its work with NASBLA through participation in committee work, supporting Operation Dry Water, and attending NASBLA events. The 2023 NASBLA Annual Conference will take place on September 19 – 23 in Denver, Colo.