MarineMax announces new appointment to its Board of Directors

MarineMax, Inc. has announced that Mercedes Romero has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2022.

Mercedes Romero is the Global Chief Procurement Officer at Primo Water. She brings over 25 years of experience across industries such as Consumer Packaged Goods (Procter & Gamble, Clorox), Spirits (Diageo, Campari), Pharmaceutical (Teva), Retail (Starbucks), and Transportation (Ryder).

Romero currently serves as chair of the Sourcing Diversity and Supplier Relationship Management Committee at the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), where she has held several advisory roles since 2007. Romero, a native of Venezuela, graduated from University Rafael Urdaneta with a degree in civil engineering. She also studied packaging solutions at Michigan State University and English Studies at Cornell University. Romero and her family are avid boaters and passionate about spending time on the water in their free time.

Joseph A. Watters, MarineMax Board Member and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chair stated, “We are very excited and honored to have Mercedes join our Board of Directors. Her expertise in global procurement and strategic planning coupled with her success as a leader in driving results will be instrumental as we grow our business and continue to exceed the expectations of our customers, our team members, and our shareholders. Furthermore, Mercedes’s track record and international experience will bring new perspectives and further enhance our Board’s collective expertise. On behalf of the Board, we welcome Mercedes and look forward to her future contributions to the Company.”

“It is an honor to join the MarineMax Board, especially at such a pivotal time of growth for the Company,” said Romero. “I look forward to leveraging my global experience to build on the momentum MarineMax has achieved through its strategic growth plan across its family of businesses."