Maxine Kelly leaves Fastmount

Maxine Kelly, Marketing Manager of New Zealand-based Fastmount Panel Mounting Systems has stepped down from her role after 7 years with the team. Fastmount was acquired by Auckland-based Nautical Group Holdings (NGH) in December 2021 and Kelly will be succeeded by Heather Ogden-Handa, who will take over as Group Head of Marketing for NGH.

“It has been a wonderful journey to help grow Fastmount to where it is today, and I’m excited to see where NGH takes Fastmount next - the Fastmount family of distributors are in good hands,” says Kelly.

“Maxine's departure to the fashion industry has given NGH the opportunity to restructure the Marketing function to better support growth across the group’s brands Fastmount, Railblaza and NTD. Accordingly, the group has hired Heather who comes to us with a stellar career in architectural, furniture and medical marketing on both a B2B and B2C basis with great experience in brand building, digital and analytics which are central to our growth strategy. Maxine has done a stellar job for Fastmount over the years, and we wish her well in her new venture,” comments Marc Michel, CEO of NGH.

Heather will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy for the Group’s portfolio of brands, which will include investment in new websites for Railblaza and NTD along with a major refresh for the Fastmount website complimented by greater investment across social channels.