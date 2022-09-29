Golden Manufacturing launches VR showroom

Golden Manufacturing has launched an immersive virtual reality showroom. The website is www.bit.ly/Golden-VR-Showroom.

"Times have changed," said company president Bill Golden, "and we've embraced interactive technology. Even before the pandemic, consumers researched extensively online and were very educated on boat lifts and docks before making their first contact. Our new virtual reality showroom deepens the overall experience, especially for those with VR headsets."

It runs parallel to the two primary Golden websites. Upon entering via PC or mobile device, visitors can explore eight different boat lift models and three dock components; each offers in-use videos and detailed information.