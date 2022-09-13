Patrick Industries increases Care Camps support

Patrick Industries acquires Sea-Dog

Improving the quality of life for kids facing cancer and their families is at the heart of a new major gift of support to Care Camps from the Patrick Industries team.

One of the largest manufacturers and distributors of RV, marine, manufactured housing and industrial products, Patrick Industries recently made a new gift to support the basic needs of Care Camps - a charity on a mission to give every child with cancer the opportunity to experience the healing power of the outdoors at specialized medically-supervised pediatric oncology camps. The team at Patrick Industries is committed to supporting the cause through both corporate gifts and individual monthly payroll donations.

Every year, the number of children with cancer and family members served has increased, along with the costs to offer these special programs. In 2022, the rising costs, coupled with increased need, meant that Care Camps had less than half the funding necessary for their camps.

“When we learned Care Camps is only able to fund 48% of their grant requests, we knew we wanted to do more,” said Jeff Rodino, President of Patrick Industries. “The heart of our mission is increasing the quality of life through better products and strong relationships. We can’t think of a more fulfilling way to accomplish this than helping Care Camps fund programs that impact the quality of life of kids battling cancer.”

In 2022, Care Camps provided funding for 132 specialized oncology camps serving every community throughout the U.S. and Canada. 100% of donations go directly to helping kids get to camp, thanks to a generous gift from KOA that covers Care Camp’s administrative costs.

Patrick Industries’ recent donation will benefit dozens of camp locations, providing the opportunity for more kids to get to camp as well as purchasing equipment for on-site camp activities.

Jennifer Mercer, Care Camps director of development said, “Our supporters like Patrick Industries believe in the healing power of the outdoors. When these kids come to camp, they can forget about the hard stuff and just be kids again. At camp, they get to trade chemotherapy treatments for fishing poles, and that is magical. But none of this magic happens without supporters like Patrick Industries and its team. We are so grateful for their commitment to bring the joy and healing power of the outdoors to these kids.”