Maxwell Marine appoints Renzetti sales director

Maxwell Marine has appointed Lorenzo Renzetti to the key role of Sales Director from its operations in Italy where he will focus primarily on promoting and selling Maxwell Superyacht equipment and engineering solutions.

Maxwell asserts that strengthening its sales team in Italy will enable it to be even more pro-active towards original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and key clients, engaging with them to meet individual needs.

Educated at the University of Rome where he studied mechanical engineering, Renzetti was previously Area Manager covering the center-south of Italy for Milan-based SAIM Group which distributes components and accessories for marine and industrial businesses.

Lorenzo commented, “I am delighted to join Maxwell Marine at this exciting time for the superyacht construction industry and am looking forward to working closely with key clients and manufacturers to offer sales packages that focus on individual needs.”

Thijs Boegheim, Sales Director EMEA at Maxwell Marine said, “I welcome Lorenzo to the team. Italy is an important market for our products and the experience and knowledge that Lorenzo brings with him will help us provide our clients the unrivalled quality, support, service that they deserve and will be a key person to bring our Group brands to another level at the Italian shipyards.”