Pure Watercraft announces West Virginia manufacturing plans

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that Pure Watercraft, a direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia.

“This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on the cutting edge of innovation and technology, and we welcome them to West Virginia with open arms. Long gone are the days when West Virginia was looked down upon, now, we’re competing on the world stage and recruiting world-class companies like Pure Watercraft to our state. I couldn’t be more

proud.”

Pure Watercraft has chosen an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park, a revitalized former steel plant on the banks of the Ohio River, to produce the Pure Pontoon Boat, which is being developed in collaboration with strategic investor General Motors.

“We’re grateful to Governor Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and the West Virginia Legislature for their leadership as they support Pure Watercraft’s efforts to build boats that are more enjoyable, accessible, and environmentally friendly than ever before,” said Andy Rebele, Founder and CEO of Pure Watercraft. “Their ability to make decisions quickly to support our plans was a critical factor in our decision, and allows us to begin building and fulfilling orders in early 2023.”

Pure Watercraft expects to invest at least $5mm in the plant, and create over 100 fulltime jobs in the Northern Panhandle region by the end of 2025.